WHO gives SA pat on the back for tackling diabetes, obesity
South Africa has been lauded by the World Health Organisation for tackling diabetes and obesity.
The organisation said the country had set a good example for other countries with its efforts to implement a tax to help curb sugar intake.
The WHO said that it "strongly supports" the sugar tax on beverages.
Yesterday Brand South Africa flagged the world body's recognition on its website.
During his Budget speech last month Finance Minister Pravin Gordhan said the tax would come into effect once legislation was finalised.
"By implementing a tax on sugary drinks to increase the prices of these beverages, South Africa will be taking a proactive step to reduce intake of sugars, which contribute to unhealthy weight gain and other diet-related noncommunicable diseases, such as diabetes," said Dr Rufaro Chatora, the WHO's representative for South Africa.
The Beverage Association of South Africa has said that it is "extremely disappointed" by the announcement of the "discriminatory tax".
