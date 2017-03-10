World's heaviest woman sheds 100kg after op

Eman Ahmed Abd El Aty, who previously weighed around 500kg, had not left her house in Egypt in over two decades until arriving in Mumbai last month for bariatric surgery.

"We are happy to inform all well-wishers that the medical team of Saifee Hospital has successfully performed the surgery on Eman Ahmed," said a statement.

"The future course of action for the medical team working on her will be to correct all her associated medical problems, to get her fit enough to fly back to Egypt as soon as possible."

A spokesman for Muffazal Lakdawala, who is leading Abd El Aty's treatment, said the 37-year-old Egyptian's weight had been brought under 400kg since she arrived in Mumbai last month.

"Eman has lost over 100kg and has been shedding weight gradually on a daily basis with all the treatment and support."

The Egyptian is still believed to be the world's heaviest woman ahead of American Pauline Potter who the Guinness Book of World Records recorded at 293kg in July.

Abd El Aty was flown to India's commercial capital in a specially modified Airbus for treatment.

Her sister had approached Lakdawala, a specialist weight-loss surgeon, in October, saying Abd El Aty needed urgent medical attention.

Her family told the doctor that as a child she was diagnosed with elephantiasis, a condition that causes the limbs and other body parts to swell, leaving her almost immobile.

Abd El Aty has suffered a stroke and faced a series of other serious ailments owing to her weight including diabetes, hypertension and sleep deprivation.