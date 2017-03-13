Sequel to Madiba's 'Long Walk'

Beginning in 1993, as the ANC formed a government in waiting, the book follows Mandela through the 1994 elections and into government.

Mandela wrote 70000 words of the manuscript but the book was completed by the poet and novelist Mandla Langa, who worked with Mandela's account and archived material.

Langa told The Guardian he was determined to prevent Mandela's words from "being overwhelmed by my own interventions".

"I was really aware of the need for his voice to shine through as much as possible in the writing."

Georgina Morley, Langa's editor at Macmillan, said the book was a first-hand insight into Mandela's presidency.

"Mandela took notes of every meeting he attended. They're all there in the archive, so Mandla's drawn on all that to flesh out the narrative."

Dare Not Linger also dispelled some myths, she said.

"He wasn't a nice, coy grandfather in a flowery shirt who left the difficult business to everyone else. He got stuck in."

The foreword to Dare Not Linger is written by Mandela's third wife, Graça Machel.