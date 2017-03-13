Woodward warns of Irish ambush for England

But they have a lot of hard work ahead if they are to beat Ireland and secure a second grand slam in a row, former coach Clive Woodward said.

Eddie Jones' men were ruthless during their 61-21 home win over the Scots, but Ireland will have an "ambush planned" when the teams clash in Dublin next week, said Woodward, who coached England to the World Cup triumph in 2003.

England can also set a tier-one record of successive wins with victory in Dublin, after Saturday's triumph drew them level with New Zealand on 18.

"That performance, and in particular a ruthlessly efficient and effective first half, has been brewing for a while. In fact, it was overdue," Woodward wrote in his column in the Daily Mail yesterday.

"You don't win 18 Tests in a row by being anything other than quite exceptional."

Ireland are joint second with France, eight points behind England, and Woodward said no longer being in the hunt for the title would ease the pressure on the home side when England visit on Saturday.