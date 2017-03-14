FNB phases out safe custody box service

"The decision follows the bank's regular review of service offerings to align with its business strategy, as well as the assessment of the product's sustainability," the bank's Lee-Anne van Zyl said yesterday.

There was no mention of the three highly publicised heists at three different FNB branches in the past 18 months, which saw thieves collectively making off with hundreds of safe custody boxes.

The thefts sparked widespread distrust in the bank's ability to safeguard its customers' most precious possessions, and raised questions about the level of security provided at their branches.

With immediate effect, Van Zyl said, FNB would not accept any new safe custody applications from existing or new customers, and would be notifying its private and business customers to collect their safe custody valuables by June 1, or June 30 at the very latest.

She refused to say how many safe custody boxes were currently being rented, compared with the number in mid-December when news broke of the theft of 360 boxes at the Randburg branch.

Kelly Fraser, who spearheads the heist victims' lobby group, said: "We support First National Bank's recent decision to close down their safe custody box services.

"It is regrettable that this review of their product offering, and what we assume was a post-heist product risk assessment, was not done at an earlier stage."

Immediately after the December bank heists, the bank relied on its contractual small print, stating that it would not be legally responsible "for any loss or damage that may occur to the contents".

But after facing massive pressure from about 200 victims who formed a lobby group, the bank's stance softened.

FNB is now helping the victims apply and pay for replacement identity documents, paying the insurance excess for the few who had insured the contents of their boxes, and having "settlement discussions" with uninsured victims of the heists at its Randburg, Parktown and Sunnypark - all in Gauteng - branches.