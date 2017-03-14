Life lifted from the ashes of Mandela Park

At least 15000 people were affected when 3500 homes were reduced to ashes in the Hout Bay informal settlement on Sunday.

Siphelo Dikelo, 33, was left homeless.

Sitting on a chair where his house used to be, a tired Dikelo, who has been working round the clock to rebuild the home he shared with his wife and two children, said: "We lost everything, everything, everything."

He said when he saw the fire approach his house, he grabbed as much as he could and stored it at a friend's house, but that also caught alight.

"Even the children's school uniforms are gone," he said.

Dikelo's family has had to sleep where their shack once stood, with only a burnt roof sheet for cover.

A charred smell lingers in the air and smoke still rises from the rubble. The area resembles a construction site as rafters and cement bags are carried to plots and workers in blue overalls and safety helmets rebuild homes.

"There is a problem with the building material. There is not enough for everybody and it is expensive. They [shop owners] know people are desperate, now they charge extra," says Dikelo.

Sisonke Manqunyana, 21, works as a shop assistant, but had to take the day off after the house she shared with her mom and three others was razed.

She said her mother was alone in the house when the fire approached, and was awoken by neighbours' screaming.

The entire street was destroyed by the flames.

"People started to get things out of the house, but it was too late," Manqunyana said.

The Hout Bay community has opened its hearts to the blaze's survivors, with a donation drop-off point set up at nearby Ambleside Primary School.

One of the organisers, Frederique Veldhuis, said: "We live here and this is the least we can do. We can't just sit and see what is going on and do nothing."