Malema is not going back to the ANC, says EFF's Ndlozi

NEO GOBA | 2017-03-14 06:25:13.0
EFF leader Julius Malema. File photo
Image by: Alon Skuy

Julius Malema has no ambitions of going back to the ANC.

The Sowetan newspaper reported yesterday that Mpumalanga premier David Mabuza was contemplating bringing back the red berets' leader because the ANC was weaker without Malema.

"I, myself, am considering bringing Malema back into the ANC. I am following him.

"He might be talking too much, but it is better if he spoke like that in the ANC.

"When I bring him back, you must welcome him," Mabuza told members of the ANC Youth League on Sunday.

Mabuza, who also chairs the ANC in the province, was speaking at the youth league's provincial general council in Mbombela.

But EFF spokesman Mbuyiseni Ndlozi said Malema was not going anywhere.

"DD (David Dadebe) Mabuza is using the name of the [commander-in-chief] to try to get coverage in the news because he (Mabuza) doesn't represent anything.

"He wants to create a profile towards his ambitions to lead the ANC in their national conference," added Ndlozi.

The ANC will hold its national conference in December when a new leadership will be elected.

