SA the one to suffer if foreigners get boot

This is the view of a report titled South Africa's Immigrants: Building a New Economy, which was released by the SA Institute of Race Relations yesterday.

The report's author, Rian Malan, interrogates why foreigners come to South Africa and what South Africans can learn from them.

He found that most refugees and immigrants who enter South Africa seeking a better life are able to achieve this.

"These people arrive in South Africa with next to no money. Yet they manage to make economic headway in a way that raises questions about the central belief that white monopoly capital makes it impossible for black people to make progress," Malan said.

"The chief reason [foreign traders] are successful is because they work hard."

In three case studies, Malan unpacks some of the experiences of immigrants and their impact on the South African economy.

Depending on which definition is applied, the unemployment rate among foreign immigrants is only 14.6%, which is half to a third of the local unemployment rate, the report said.

Malan said that foreign immigrants, who make up 11% of the working population, made a huge contribution to the country's economy.

"What do we get from foreigners? We get low prices and convenience. If we take them out of the equation, all South Africans are going to be poorer," he concluded.