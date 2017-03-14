Satawu chuffed with Ali

Satawu general secretary Zenzo Mahlangu said yesterday interim Prasa chairman and former SA National Roads Agency boss Nazir Ali was an experienced manager who could instil a sense of sound governance to the country's embattled railways agency.

He said other board members, such as National Union of Mineworkers general secretary Frans Baleni and SA Local Government Association CEO Xolile George, were sure to turn Prasa around.

"It is a better composition than that of the previous board," Mahlangu said.

The DA is, however, not convinced by Transport Minister Dipuo Peters' appointment of Ali as the rail agency's interim board chairman.

The party is also sceptical of the minister's motivations for announcing the interim board.

DA spokesman on transport Manny de Freitas said of concern was the fact that Peters had seen fit to appoint Ali, who was "the man who spent billions of taxpayers' money on e-tolls in Gauteng" chairman of the Prasa board.

He said two other board members, George, as well as Peters' former spokesman, Tiyani Rikhotso, were firmly aligned with President Jacob Zuma.

"Last week, Peters dissolved the board, which the DA held to be too little, too late, given the prolonged crisis at the entity.

"Speculation is rife that Peters only did this to avoid accountability for allowing the entity to be mismanaged," he said.

De Freitas said the opposition party would seek confirmation from the interim board that all investigations currently under way, including the probe into more than R1-billion in irregular payments in Prasa's current financial year, would continue.