Comedy hits R4m mark

The side-splitting comedy was filmed in the heart of Durban and tells the story of the long-standing rivalry between two families - the Kandasamys and the Naidoos.

After years of feuding the two families join forces to break up the relationship of their adult children, who have fallen in love. In the end, however, they are forced to settle their differences.

The film, which hit cinemas across the country on March 3, has raked in a whopping R4049418.

According to its producers, more than 76000 people have flocked to cinemas to watch it.

Director Jayan Moodley said the success of Keeping Up With the Kandasamys would "hopefully open more doors for cast members and the team".

"This success means that we are building an industry in KwaZulu-Natal," Moodley said.

"It also means that the success paves the way for other filmmakers to follow their passion and make it happen."

Moodley described the positive response to the film as a "special and treasured feeling".

"Making a film is like having a baby. You become so attached to every step of the process. Then you eagerly await the birth."

Moodley, who was making her debut as a film director, said the support she received was astounding.

"The support has been so overwhelmingly beautiful, but the one feeling that can't escape us is love from so many people who have seen the film. That's just precious," she said.

The cast includes Jailoshini Naidoo, Maeshni Naicker and Neil Govender.

Keeping Up With the Kandasamys is on at selected cinemas nationwide.