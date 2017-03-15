Opposition MPs get chance to grill Zuma

Zuma's Q&A session, which the president holds each quarter, is likely to be heated considering the tough questions that opposition MPs have lined up for him.

The IFP's Liezl van der Merwe wants Zuma to explain what action he intends taking against Social Development Minister Bathabile Dlamini for her chaotic handling of the social grant contract with CPS.

She contends that Dlamini's poor handling of the contract "puts the lives of the most vulnerable citizens at risk ".

The NFP's Mandlenkosi Mabika wants the president to say if he is planning to appoint former Eskom CEO Brian Molefe to his cabinet.

DA leader Mmusi Maimane will ask Zuma to tell MPs what steps he is taking to ensure his ministers obey their oath of office.

ANC MPs, on the other hand, want Zuma to provide answers on the growth of the economy and what is being done to "find a lasting solution" to the conflict between Israel and Palestine.