Union wants England, New Zealand decider this year

A quirk of the international fixture schedule means that New Zealand and England - the top two in the world rankings - are not due to meet again until next year.

But the prospect of the Kiwis playing England before then has been given added spice by the knowledge that a victory for the already crowned Six Nations champions against Ireland in Dublin on Saturday would see them surpass the All Blacks' record of 18 successive rugby union Test wins.

However, England have not faced New Zealand during their winning run.

They are due to play the Barbarians at Twickenham on November 4 in a match marking the invitational club's 125th anniversary.

But, according to the Daily Mail, Ian Ritchie - CE of England's governing Rugby Football Union - is lobbying to get the All Blacks to face England on that date instead.

The Mail added that a sticking point was how the money generated from a likely 82000 crowd would be split.

"We are scheduled to play New Zealand in 2018 and if an opportunity came up to play them before then we would pursue it," an RFU spokesman told Britain's Press Association yesterday.