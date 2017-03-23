Lungisa defies 'advice' givers
ANC Eastern Cape secretary Oscar Mabuyane has accused Andile Lungisa of using delaying tactics by refusing to resign, saying that he was "advised" last year not to contest the post of Nelson Mandela Bay metro regional leader.
Mabuyane wrote to Lungisa on Monday, giving him until today to resign as ANC regional chairman.
But in a strongly worded letter addressed to ANC secretary-general Gwede Mantashe, Lungisa declared that only the party's national executive committee had the power to remove him from the position. Mabuyane confirmed sending the ultimatum yesterday.
"The excuse of constitutional issues from him is a new thing ," said Mabuyane.
Mantashe wrote to Lungisa telling him that he had reported him to the national disciplinary committee and the NEC after he rejected the "advice" not to contest the position.
Lungisa is adamant that no member of the ANC in good standing is barred from contesting any leadership position in the party .
