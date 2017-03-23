MPLs get teeth into Zille tweets
WESTERN Cape legislators will get the chance to debate Premier Helen Zille's tweets about colonialism next week.
Provincial legislature speaker Sharna Fernandez said the debate would take place on Tuesday at the request of Khaya Magaxa, leader of the opposition ANC.
In his request, Magaxa said Zille's tweets were part of her campaign to "attack people of colour, insult citizens, smooth over colonialism, renege on her oath to uphold the constitution ... and embarrass our legislature, province and country."
Fernandez said the debate would take precedence over other business of the House.
Zille is also facing a DA investigation after a number of the party's leading lights, led by federal leader Mmusi Maimane, distanced themselves from her.
Zille will meet Glynnis Breytenbach, who is chairman of the DA's federal legal commission, on Saturday.
Breytenbach will decide whether the premier should face a disciplinary hearing.
