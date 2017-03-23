No SAA ban on laptops in cabin

The US on Tuesday imposed such a ban on inbound flights from several Middle East and North African nations. The UK soon followed suit.

The restrictions are different in the two countries and only Britain specified the maximum size of devices allowed in the cabin: 16cm by 9.3cm.

Canada and France are considering similar measures but Germany, Australia and New Zealand said they were not contemplating a ban.

SAA's Tlali Tlali said: "SAA has not imposed a ban [because it has] received no directive from the US Department of Transportation, the Federal Aviation Administration or the UK Department of Transport to impose such a restriction."

The US ban applies to specific airports in Jordan, Egypt, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, Morocco, Dubai, Kuwait and the United Arab Emirates.

The British ban affects all airports in six countries - Egypt, Jordan, Lebanon, Saudi Arabia, Tunisia and Turkey.

South Africans booked on flights to the US via Dubai or another of the US's "high risk" cities from this Saturday until mid-October will have to make sure their laptops, tablets, games consoles and cameras are fully insured.

The US Department of Homeland Security has linked the ban to extremists seeking "innovative methods" to attack jets.

The most affected airline operating in South Africa is Emirates, which has daily flights from Johannesburg, Cape Town and Durban via Dubai to US cities.

"Emirates can confirm that, as per the new security directive issued by the Transportation Security Administration, electronic devices larger than a cellphone or smartphone, excluding medical devices, cannot be carried in the cabin of the aircraft,'' an airline spokesman said.

"The directive comes into effect on March 25 and is valid until October 14, and is applicable to all US-bound passengers from Dubai International Airport, whether originating or transiting."

He would not be drawn on the liability implications, given that airlines do not take responsibility for valuables such as electronic goods and cameras which are checked in for carrying in the aircraft's hold.

Department of State Security spokesman Brian Dube said electronic devices on airlines were not considered a threat at this stage.

"That will be largely the airline's decision," said Dube.