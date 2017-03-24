MI5 knew lone-wolf killer

Police said Masood, 52, was born in the county of Kent in southeast England and was most recently living in the West Midlands region of central England.

"Masood was not the subject of any current investigations and there was no intelligence about his intent to mount a terrorist attack," the Metropolitan Police said.

"However, he was known to the police and has a range of previous convictions for assault, including causing grievous bodily harm, possession of offensive weapons and public order offences."

Islamic State claimed responsibility for the attack on its Amaq news agency but gave no details.

The police have arrested eight people at six locations in London and Birmingham in the investigation into the lone-wolf attack, which British prime miniter Theresa May said was inspired by a warped Islamist ideology.

About 40 people were injured and 29 remain in hospital, seven in a critical condition.

The attack resembled IS-inspired strikes in France and Germany in which vehicles were driven into crowds.

The assailant sped across Westminster Bridge in a car, ploughing into pedestrians, then ran through the gates of the nearby parliament building.

He fatally stabbed an unarmed policeman before being shot dead. "What I can confirm is that the man was British-born and that some years ago he was investigated by MI5," May told parliament earlier in the day.

"He was a peripheral figure ... he was not part of the current intelligence picture. There was no prior intelligence regarding his intent or the plot."

Westminster Bridge and the area around parliament were still cordoned off yesterday and forensic investigators were examining the area around where Masood was shot.

Some have been shocked that he was able to cause such mayhem in the heart of the capital equipped with nothing more sophisticated than a hired car and a knife.

"The police and agencies that we rely on for our security have forestalled a large number of these attacks in recent years, over a dozen last year," said Defence Minister Michael Fallon.

"This kind of lone-wolf attack, using things from daily life - a vehicle, a knife - are much more difficult to forestall."

Former head of VIP protection in Israel's Shin Bet security agency Shlomo Harnoy agreed.

"When it comes to public areas it's nearly impossible [to prevent attacks]," said Harnoy.