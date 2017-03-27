Pattaya puts on happy face amid sleaze

"I want people to see that we are not like what they say. We are not allowing prostitution in these entertainment places," provincial governor Pakkaratorn Teianchai told reporters on the infamous Walking Street in Pattaya, southeast of Bangkok.

But the contradictions highlight Thailand's challenge in tackling a side of its tourist industry that is economically vital while being officially excoriated

Less than 10m away, women accosted foreign men to offer sex for 2000 baht (about R760).

Masseuses in miniskirts offered "happy ending" massages whose euphemistic title had nothing to do with the authorities' Happy Zone .

"Everyone is here to make a living," said one 35-year-old woman from a village in central Thailand.

Tagged with the number "136", she declined to give her name.

"I would rather be a waitress, but then I couldn't send my children to school," she said.

A 2014 UNAids report puts t he number of female sex workers in Thailand at more than 120000 .

The latest of many crackdowns in Pattaya happened after foreign newspaper reports portrayed the seaside resort as "Sin City" last month.

That drew an angry response from junta leader Prayuth Chan-ocha, for whom bringing order is a mantra.