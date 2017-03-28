Racism sentence grumbles

Bluff resident Dawie Kriel, 59, who described Hindus on social media last year as idol worshippers, was sentenced in the Durban Magistrate's Court yesterday to a fine of R6,000 or 12 months imprisonment suspended for five years.

A case of crimen injuria was brought against Kriel by the DA and ANC after his Facebook post caused outrage.

In the post he complained that fireworks were imported by the container-load, despite complaints each year about the noise they create.

Kriel attacked President Jacob Zuma for allowing the "Gupta's [sic] and company" a licence to import fireworks. He also ridiculed idol worship.

His post read: "To those idol worshippers and devil disciples who buy them in the name of religion," before making more derogatory and offensive remarks about Hindus.

He later publicly apologised. "Anger is not an excuse and I realise the foolishness of my remarks," he posted a day after his outburst on Facebook.

Magistrate Themba Sishi said Kriel's social media post was demeaning and humiliating, stereotyped the Hindu faith and contradicted constitutional values.

He said community interests were important when the court considered a sentence.

"The victims of crime expressed their concerns. The rights infringed by Mr Kriel are protected by the constitution.

"Such comments have the effect of derailing efforts of nation-building and social cohesion. In the recent past such incidents have increased," said Sishi.

He said the state believed the remorse expressed by Kriel was not genuine.

"The court considered various sentencing options. He cannot pay a fine as he is unemployed. He is a first offender and imprisonment will serve no purpose in rehabilitation," said Sishi.