Elliott joins Brummie Bears

Elliott will be registered as a non-overseas player under the Kolpak ruling and looks ready to call time on a nine-year international career that has brought him 104 caps for the Kiwis across various formats.

His spell with Warwickshire, whose Twenty20 team are the Birmingham Bears, will be his third in English cricket after stints with Surrey and Leicestershire.

"I'm excited to sign for Birmingham Bears to play in the T20 Blast," Elliott, 38, said yesterday.

"Edgbaston is a fantastic place to play cricket, and I'm looking forward to taking to the field as a proud Bear and hope to contribute to more success for the club."

Johannesburg-born Elliott has retired from ODIs and has not played for New Zealand since their defeat to England in the World T20 semifinal a year ago. - AFP