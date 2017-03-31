It's about a trophy, not revenge - Maketa

The Warriors lost to the Titans in the T20 Challenge final earlier in the season but Maketa says they won't be thinking of that - winning this game is the objective.

"We are not here for revenge at all; this is an opportunity to put a trophy in our cabinet. We are focused on our preparations. Revenge is not in our minds," he said.

Maketa said playing against the Titans in the T20 Challenge final gave most of his players the taste of a high-stakes match and they will use that experience to try and beat the star-studded Titans at their home ground.

"We took a lot from the T20 Challenge final even though we lost. The players have now been in a high-pressure situation and will know how to handle it. That can only be of benefit to us," he said.

The Titans are favoured to win their second trophy of the season with the incomparable AB de Villiers and Proteas allrounder Chris Morris back in the side; and coach Mark Boucher intends to use his heaviest artillery.

"We are going to field the best team for the conditions," he said.

- TMG Digital/TMG Sport