Makeovers for masses

They are the magicians of anatomy and are now waving their wands over a larger portion of the population.

According to plastic surgeon Chris Snijman, president of the Association of Plastic and Reconstructive Surgeons of Southern Africa, all South Africans are now accessing a field of medicine that was once deemed the preserve of the rich.

"Plastic surgery is accessible. All reconstruction is covered to some extent by your medical aid scheme and all government hospitals have a plastic surgeon representation.

"Until a decade ago, cosmetic surgery was deemed to be for the fabulously wealthy and was probably more Caucasian.

"Now there's a massive change in what I call aesthetic surgery for people of colour."

["People of all races] can afford it. It's become socially acceptable and there's a heightened awareness of it."

With this heightened awareness, however, come a number of problems that keep those in the speciality on their toes.

One of them is managing the unrealistic expectations, conjured up by social media, Hollywood and celebrity surgeons.

"Forget the Hollywood hype ," said Snijman. " The discipline of plastic surgery selects the surgeon to do it, not the other way around. To do what we do requires someone who is quite happy with his own company. A lot of our work is done alone in the early hours of the morning . It's a very lonely speciality.

"[It requires great] patience, and perfectionism. We will take out a stitch and redo it until it's perfect because our work is on show. You can't hide our mistakes."

He said plastic surgeons have to do a fair amount of counselling to prepare patients for surgery and to manage their expectations.

"[In Johannesburg] there are the big five - your Hollywood kind of practice. But most of us will have another string to our bow. There are very few cosmetic surgeons [who do nothing else] because it can become quite boring. The beauty is in the reconstruction."

Snijman said plastic surgeons are the "fix-it" artists of medicine as he demonstrated how a penis shaft could be constructed with tissue from a forearm.

"The concept that is out there is that plastic surgeons are artists. Most of us will paint or something. We've all got some little outside interest but, in essence, our best canvas is the human body."

With increased access to, and advances in, medicine it is becoming increasingly difficult to distinguish between reconstructive and aesthetic surgery, Snijman said.

"A woman will come in with a devastating diagnosis of breast cancer, potentially life-threatening, and within two or three weeks she's more concerned about how her reconstructed boobs are looking than about dying. It shifts the whole focus."

The association has about 160 registered plastic surgeon s, accounting for over 98% of licensed surgeons.

An area of concern is GPs who do cosmetic procedures for which they have not been trained, such as breast augmentations and liposuction.

Patients who do not get the go-ahead from a licensed plastic surgeon often find that the results are disastrous.

Snijman said: "If you are not a member of our association and you do not have the prerequisite qualifications, you shouldn't be touching patients."