Residents take protest to gates of Gupta compound

Sandi Caganoff, a Johannesburg resident who organised the informal picket via Facebook the previous day, said she was just "an anxious" citizen.

"I'm not an activist. I am a normal person. I am anxious for everyone in the country," she said, standing outside the Gupta compound.

"I feel we can't carry on like this."

Security at the Gupta property was increased over the weekend. One of the private security guards photographed the people picketing, and their cars. The number of people picketing never exceeded five. They held posters reading "Guptas go away" and "Guptas go home".

The security guards asked the police to deal with the "disturbance" but the police left within minutes after realising that the protesters were doing nothing more than standing peacefully at the side of the street.

Margie Pretorius, who lives near the Guptas, said she had joined the picket because "you have to do something".

"I think the danger at the moment is that there is no real leadership. We're all struggling to find a unified voice," she said.

Pretorius said individuals should do whatever they could.

"It's all about standing up and finding your voice."