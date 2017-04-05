No1 'crossed the line': ANC veterans

She was speaking after a three-hour meeting of ANC stalwarts and veterans to discuss recent party developments, including Zuma's cabinet reshuffle.

The overwhelming conclusion of the meeting was that the moment for the ANC to recall Zuma was long overdue, Carolus said.

"He is the first president to delink himself from elected office- bearers. The president is consulting someone," she said.

The stalwarts took issue with two matters - Zuma firing former finance minister Pravin Gordhan and his failure to get in touch with the family of Rivonia treason trialist Ahmed Kathrada, who died recently.

They also questioned the "presidential prerogative" adopted by Zuma when he made cabinet changes without consulting ANC office bearers.

Carolus said the president had "crossed lines that were unthinkable a year ago".

She cited Zuma's failure to get in touch with the family of Kathrada to offer his condolences over the veteran's death.

Carolus also said Zuma's recall of Gordhan from an international investor roadshow was designed to ensure maximum humiliation.

She said Zuma had given Gordhan the go-ahead to meet the investors on a Sunday only to ask him to come back a day later.

On the reshuffle, Carolus said Zuma crossed a line when he disregarded comments from the elected office-bearers of the party.

She said Zuma did not consider concerns by some members of the ANC "top six" about the poor performance of some cabinet members who kept their jobs.

Another stalwart at the meeting, Murphy Morobe, said: "The ANC must do the honourable thing in the end and recall the president ... to give our country a break so that we can see where we went wrong."

Veteran Mary Metcalfe said the process of recalling the president should be left to the elected ANC structures.

Metcalfe said the ANC integrity commission had requested the president to resign and so had alliance partners the SACP and Cosatu.

- TMG Digital