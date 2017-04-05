The people will march, despite threats

Civil society organisations and businesses voiced support yesterday for mass action in which citizens will hit the streets to protest against the firing of ex- finance minister Pravin Gordhan and his deputy, Mcebisi Jonas.

Social media is spreading news of planned protests in various cities tomorrow and on Saturday. A protest calling for Zuma to be fired has been organised for Saturday outside South Africa House on Trafalgar Square in London.

The Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse has sent out a digital flyer that reads: "It's time to stop complaining and do something."

Traffic on WhatsApp community forums and Facebook suggests that in Johannesburg, Sandton Drive and William Nicol Drive, in Sandton, Beyers Naude Drive, in Randburg, and the N1 will be most affected.

Janine Myburgh, president of the Cape Chamber of Commerce and Industry, said although some people were worried about businesses closing on Friday, the economy was of greater importance.

"There seems to be a degree of uncertainty but most businesses surveyed said they supported mass action," said Myburgh.

Donald Liphoko, the acting director-general of Government Communication and Information Systems, used Twitter to warn protesters engaging in civil disobedience that they would face "the full might of the law". The police are monitoring social media.

Save SA has sent out a digital flyer setting out its plans to #OccupyChurchSquare in Pretoria and march from the square to the Union Buildings at noon on Friday.

A protest is planned outside parliament.