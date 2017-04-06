SA 'getting better' at early detection of critical illness

This is according to Momentum Life Cover's 2016 claim statistics, which showed an increase in payouts for critical illnesses in their early stages.

"Early detection of critical illnesses is extremely beneficial for clients because that is when illnesses have the best chance of successful treatment," said the insurer's George Kolbe.

In 2014 the payouts for critical illnesses in their most advanced stages was 55% of the total number of critical illness payouts, but last year this dropped to 43%.

Payouts for critical illnesses at their lowest severity increased from 10% of the total in 2014 to 37% in 2016.

The "big four" - cancer, stroke, heart attack and coronary artery bypass, made up 71% of critical illness claims last year.

Other critical illnesses include Parkinson's disease and dementia, for which treatment is costly.

Most living benefit claims were paid to clients between the ages of 40 and 49 years. Last year the insurer paid more than R2.7-billion in mortality claims, R405-million in critical illness claims, R318-million in disability claims and R120-million in income protection claims.

Momentum paid a total of about R3.6-billion in claims, the insurer's highest yet.

Statistics show for every female who died in a motor vehicle accident, four males were killed.