'Pension predators': Fired Ministers under attack

Mantashe's tongue-lashing yesterday of Tina Joemat-Pettersson, Dipuo Peters, and former deputy finance minister Mcebisi Jonas is being seen as part of Zuma's fightback against growing criticism of his leadership.

The three resigned as MPs this week following their sacking by Zuma on Thursday last week.

But, as Mantashe was hitting out, SACP first deputy general secretary Jeremy Cronin said Mantashe, as well as deputy president Cyril Ramaphosa and ANC treasurer Zweli Mkhize, were believed to have considered resigning but had been persuaded to stay on to fight Zuma from within.

Mantashe this week tried hard to sell to the electorate a picture of a united ANC after last week leading a volley of vocal criticism of Zuma and his cabinet reshuffle.

Cronin has said that he has called for the inspector-general of intelligence, Setlhomamaru Isaac Dintwe, to investigate the intelligence report that Zuma cited as part of his justification for the firing of former minister Pravin Gordhan and his deputy.

The reshuffle, and the revelation that an intelligence report widely considered dubious contributed to the firing of Gordhan and Jonas, yesterdayprompted the National Health, Education and Allied Workers' Union to join the call for Dintwe to investigate the "shoddy" document's origins and veracity.

"We call on Zuma to clarify whether he stands by the allegations of treason that he has levelled against these two comrades (Gordhan and Jonas). Otherwise, the president must make an apology to both these comrades and the public," Nehawu said.

Mantashe told The Times that the three ministers who quit the cabinet should have learnt from SACP MPs who stayed on in parliament when Zuma fired them in 2014.

He lashed out at their quick resignation, which he said was a clear attempt to preserve the generous pension benefits accumulated through their ministerial jobs.

"They resign to protect their pensions. When people get to the back benches they lose their pensions. Their pension will be calculated at the rate of a backbencher."

Peters and Jonas could not be reached for comment.

Joemat-Pettersson said in a statement that parliament was "not the only site of struggle for radical economic transformation".

She said she would "continue to make a small contribution" as a member of the ANC's national executive committee.

Mantashe said the ANC would fill the parliamentary vacancies ahead of the debate on the motion of no confidence in Zuma on April 18.

"People resign; we replace them. It won't change the vote of no confidence," he said.

Councillors aligned to Zuma sang praise songs when he spoke yesterday at the presidential local government summit at Gallagher Convention Centre, Johannesburg.

Councillors chanted: "This is Zuma's turf . if you don't want him you must step back."

Marches protesting at Zuma's continued tenure at the Union Buildings are planned for today around the country.

Yesterday, StGeorge's Cathedral in Cape Town was packed for a memorial service for ANC stalwart Ahmed Kathrada, at which Gordhan and Cronin spoke.

Gordhan said there were dark clouds gathering on the horizon.

He called on activists to focus their attention on the abuse of state institutions.

"Instead of chasing criminals, you have many agencies chasing us and trying to criminalise honest people."

Cronin told mourners that if Gordhan had not been finance minister over the past 15 months, Zuma's administration would have already signed the R1-trillion nuclear power deal with Russia.

"He has been very brave. If he hadn't put up that fight, we might well have had a nuclear deal already." He called for the Gupta family's citizenship to be revoked, the immediate implementation of the public protector's recommendation for a judicial commission of inquiry into the allegations in the protector's State of Capture report, and lifestyle audits of all ministers, deputy ministers and directors-general.

SACP second secretary-general Solly Mapaila said the party wanted the inspector-general of intelligence to investigate the authenticity of the intelligence report Zuma relied on to fire Gordhan and Jonas.

"If the report is found to be unauthorised, sanctions can be taken against those behind it, regardless of who it is, even Zuma."

A senior ANC leader last night told The Times that there had been calls at the extended meeting of the party's national working committee this week for a special extended national executive committee meeting.

"The call was made by ANC leaders who were opposed to Gordhan's firing.

"The fight was tough and those guys (Zuma's supporters) are not playing fair."

An NEC insider said they were pressuring Mantashe to "man up" and call a special meeting.

"It's up to him. He knows what to do and that it's for the country."