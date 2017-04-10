Foul play as drought hits soccer pitches

This comes after the city said that owing to the serious drought there was absolutely "no option of irrigating fields with potable water, even in exceptional circumstances".

Cape Town has been one of the hardest-hit municipalities as dam water levels continue to drop.

JP Smith, mayoral committee member for safety and security and social services, said the city met the SA Football Association to discuss the problem.

"Both the city and Safa agree it is not possible for the soccer season to continue as per usual. The city has over 500 sports fields and 50% of these fields are in a state of considerable distress," Smith said.

He said: "A triage system has been developed in order to categorise field conditions by assigning a red, amber or green status to each on a weekly basis.

"These categories have corresponding usage conditions, where play on some fields will be suspended immediately and limited to two or three hours per week on others," said Smith.

The city said a task team would monitor field conditions and use for the coming soccer season, and ensure certain provisions were taken to enable special events on the soccer calendar to take place.

"Safa will assist the city in mapping out where alternative water sources exist and where resources are to be prioritised to ensure the soccer season can continue."

The city said it was mindful of the effects of climate change and was looking to invest in 29 synthetic pitches. "These pitches don't require water for irrigation and unlike a grass field, they can withstand unlimited hours of play."

- TMG Digital/TimesLIVE