More women seek careers before tying the knot

And though the value of marriage has not diminished among Zulu-speaking women, they prefer pursuing a career, buying a house and car and improving their families' financial wellbeing prior to tying the knot.

The qualitative study is part of University of KwaZulu-Natal master's graduate Thembalethu Shangase's research.

Shangase, 31, a quantitative research consultant from KwaZulu-Natal but now based in Cape Town, graduated with a Master's degree cum laude in Population Studies this week.

Shangase said: "The Zulu population has significantly lower marriage rates compared to other groups in South Africa."

Shangase surveyed about 30 Zulu-speaking women between the ages of 20 and 35 at two Durban universities two years ago.

"For the participants, marriage was not a primary but a secondary goal.

"The women had strong ambition to acquire financial independence, career advancement, material wealth and improve the wellbeing of their families. They believed education was the primary and most catalytic vehicle to achieving these goals.

"They felt the pursuit of marriage prior to achieving their goals would leave them vulnerable if the relationship failed. Lobola was identified as one of the barriers to marriage, hence they desired partners that matched their ambition, academic achievement and financial stability," she said.