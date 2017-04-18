Komphela has the last laugh

Lebese's goal five minutes from the end in Nelspruit, Mpumalanga, on Saturday gave Chiefs a 1-0 win and kept them firmly in the Premier Soccer League title race, even if they have played more matches than the other top contenders.

Lebese, who Komphela said had lacked confidence, blasted home a left foot screamer to remind fans of his potential after having flattered to deceive in recent seasons.

"Last week when we went to Bloemfontein we had to leave him behind because he had a pain on the bone of his foot," Komphela said.

"Before our cup match against Acornbush, he could feel the pain when he was kicking the ball. He couldn't make it.

"Before the match against Chippa he said: 'Coach, I feel much better. I can play.'

"We know he has quality and he made a big difference in the match. He scored a crucial goal.

"They laughed at me on the bench when I said: 'This is George's match, he's going to score here, let's get him on.'

"I hope his confidence rises because he's got quality and the fans love him to bits.

"Let's just pray he stays injury-free and contributes to the success of the team."

The 28-year-old Lebese has had back and foot injuries this season and made 13 starts in all competitions, scoring four times.