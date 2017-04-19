Five top English players 'won't make Lions side'

It is understood omissions will include play-making flyhalf George Ford, centre Jonathan Joseph, who scored a hat-trick of tries in the record victory over Scotland, and Mike Brown, the ever-present full-back of Eddie Jones's tenure.

At least two members of the England pack are also expected to be left out by Lions coach Warren Gatland, who names his squad today -lock Joe Launchbury and flanker James Haskell.

Chris Robshaw, the former England captain who was a star for Jones during his side's record-breaking unbeaten run of Test wins last year, is also expected to be omitted despite returning to full fitness recently - after missing the entire Six Nations campaign with a shoulder injury.

It is understood that the fate of England captain Dylan Hartley is expected to be decided at Gatland's final selection meeting with his coaches this afternoon to rubber-stamp the squad.

The hooker's impressive performance for Northampton in the Premiership match against Saracens on Sunday, when he went head to head with England rival Jamie George, suggests the 31-year-old may make the squad.

England, on the back of successive Six Nations titles, should provide the lion's share of the 38-man squad, with at least 12 of the players expected to be named tomorrow.

Meanwhile former All Blacks coach Graham Henry has said the Lions' "suicidal" itinerary could dash hopes of being competitive.

The Lions play all five of New Zealand's Super Rugby sides and the Maori All Blacks in addition to the three Tests in Auckland and Wellington.

"There is huge pressure on the Lions," 70-year-old Henry said in comments on ESPN's website (espn.com.au).

"I know ... how much the players respect getting selected for the Lions.

"It is the pinnacle of their career. It is massive but they need to do well and I just wonder if the itinerary is suicidal."