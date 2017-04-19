Winter likely to staunch armyworm invasion

With at least 80% of his crops gobbled up by the voracious larval pest, a Pretoria North maize farmer has cut his losses and used the infested crop to feed his cattle. He has battled to find an effective pesticide.

The worms marched into Hendrik Swanepoel's farm in January and left sheer devastation.

"I cannot pay my staff. I could not even buy a tank of diesel. I am still struggling to get rid of the worms. The moths are gone but the actual big worms are still there. I hope they will not survive winter. I am scared to take the risk and plant again," said Swanepoel.

The pests, positively identified as the same strain that destroyed crops in Zambia, Zimbabwe and Malawi, migrated to South Africa in January. They were detected in seven provinces.

The Department of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries activated an emergency team to help fight the plague, but Swanepoel said he received no assistance from the government.

"I think their communication was ineffective. I did not even know who to contact so I just watched helplessly as my crops were being destroyed," he said.

Neighbouring maize farmer Jacques Prinsloo said none of the several pesticides he tried on his Bon Accord family farm at a cost of R40000 worked. It was only when he imported a pesticide from Zambia for R14,000 that he started seeing results, but it was too late for his 100ha farm.

"It killed 95% of the worms so there are still worms, but I believe they will not survive the dry winter season," he said.

Grain SA CEO Jannie de Villiers said there was no significant impact on commercial production because genetically modified crops were resistant to the larvae.

"Farmers that were affected used chemicals to control the pest, but some farmers did have big losses, especially on sorghum. But at the moment all the plants are drying up. They are all becoming brownish and hard so the worms cannot eat them any more. I think the threat is over," he said.

De Villiers said the worms could be back after winter, especially in coastal areas that were moist and warm enough for the worms to survive.