'Killer wife' no threat: Husband wants reconciliation with wife charged with conspiracy to murder

Petina appeared in the Wynberg Magistrate's Court yesterday to ask that her bail conditions be changed.

Her lawyer, William Booth, told the court that she wants to be at home with her children and 66-year-old husband, Austin Coetzee.

Last year she allegedly tried to hire a hitman to kill Austin but the plan was foiled by undercover police. She was charged with conspiracy to commit murder and released on bail of R30,000.

Booth noted the state's concern that Petina could "unduly influence" her husband, who is still on the state's witness roll, and proposed as a new bail condition that she would "not discuss the case".

But prosecutor Christian de Jongh opposed the proposal, saying that there would be no way to monitor what the couple discussed privately.

Austin's lawyers had a written assertion by him to the effect that he is not afraid of his wife "at all".

"He sent us letters to say that he does not wish to testify in the case and that he wants to become reconciled with his wife," said Booth.

"He has told the prosecutors that he will take it upon himself should anything happen to him, but he does not believe that he is in any danger and is quite happy that she [wants to] come back home."

Booth said the Coetzees were seeing marriage councillors but would not elaborate when asked about their problems.

"What are marital problems? I mean, having a couple of arguments? ... I'm not going to discuss all of that now. The case caused a split because she was forced to leave the common home."

Booth asked that Petina Coetzee be allowed to report to a police station nearer to her home, in Kenilworth, than Elsies River, where she has to report twice daily.

De Jongh opposed the request saying the police needed some way of monitoring her movements to make sure that she "stands trial in this very serious case".

Austin Coetzee seemed emotionless in court. He did not make eye contact with Petina when he passed her outside the court.