ANC using every trick in the book to sway voters ahead of the elections: Mchunu

DA member and activist Zanele Masondo was attacked at her shop in Nquthu on Monday by a man the DA says is an ANC member. According to DA MPL Sizwe Mchunu, Masondo was working when she was attacked and was seriously injured.

He confirmed Masondo as their council candidate for next month's by-elections as the troubled town tries to restore its council.

Mchunu said the ANC was using every trick in the book to sway voters ahead of the elections.

"Since the date of the elections was announced every government function has been held in Nquthu; even portfolio committees have sat in Nquthu. This is the blatant abuse of state resources. The ANC has stooped to that level," he said.

The DA has written to the KZN MEC for community safety, Mxolisi Kaunda, to request increased policing ahead of the by-elections.

The Department of Co-operative Governance and Traditional Affairs dissolved the Nquthu local municipality in February amid in-fighting between political parties. The elections are on May 24.

The council, without a mayor, deputy mayor and speaker for six months, tried to reconvene six times but attempts ended in chaos.

The DA is not the only opposition party crying foul about the ANC's alleged Nquthu shenanigans.

The IFP last weekend accused the KZN Department of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs of delivering 32 JoJo tanks and three water tankers to known ANC candidates in Nquthu.

"As the IFP we have no problem with efforts to improve the lives of our people but it concerns us when state resources are used in a partisan manner to favour ANC candidates in the Nquthu by-elections," said IFP parliamentary leader Blessed Gwala.

"We are certain these JoJo tanks will be used to campaign for the ANC. We have also established that the three water tankers will be manned by ANC members involved in the by-election campaign.

"This is yet again a blatant abuse of state resources by the MEC, Nomsa Dube-Ncube," he said.

Cogta spokesman Lennox Mabaso called the claim ludicrous.

"The IFP's claims are a subterfuge to divert attention from the fact that it and its coalition allies are responsible for the chaos."