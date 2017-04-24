Democracy needs the public to watch journalists' backs

Katharine Child, a reporter for The Times, was attacked by a person purporting to be a police officer while she was attempting to cover the attendance of President Jacob Zuma at a religious function organised by the Gupta family. It took place at the Military Museum in Johannesburg on Thursday night.

Child was in a public space and had identified herself as a journalist before being assaulted and having her cellphone seized and its contents erased. She was doing nothing more than any citizen, journalist or not, is entitled to do.

She has laid a criminal charge which we will monitor to ensure it is pursued vigorously.

The incident involving Child is disturbing in its own right, but even more so because it is part of an emerging pattern.

Journalists have had their equipment and material seized by police, including outside Parliament and while reporting on protests. This is despite a meeting between the national police commissioner and the South African National Editor's Forum to address the relationship between police and media.

These assaults also fly in the face of the police's Standing Order 156, a detailed guide to how the police may treat journalists. It specifically forbids under almost any circumstances the seizing of journalists' equipment or tampering with their material. Under no circumstances are reporters to be physically or verbally abused.

The message is clearly not getting through, as Child can attest.

Such attacks on journalists should not concern the media industry alone. They should concern you, our readers, too.

At times we may be fools rushing in where angels fear to tread, but if at any time our democracy needs fools like us it is now - and we need you to help cover our backs.