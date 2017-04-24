#FillupPotch great success
Wayde van Niekerk and his merry band of Olympic stars filled up Potchefstroom's Kenneth McArthur stadium at the weekend and wowed fans with world-class performances.
South African athletes 2, administrators 0.
And to think that Athletics SA had wanted to send Van Niekerk, Caster Semenya, Akani Simbine to compete at the World Relays instead, which would have left only Olympic silver medallists Luvo Manyonga and Sunette Viljoen.
The athletes killed off ASA's idea and set about campaigning to #FillupPotch for the SA Championships. Job done, but not for all the potential superstars.
- David Isaacson
