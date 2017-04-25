Family narrowly survive police shooting spree

Joseph Ngobeni, 58, said he had leapt to use his body to shield his 16-year-old granddaughter as bullets pierced the car and seats, hitting the teenager, Kutlwano, in the left shoulder.

She was rushed to George Mukhari hospital in Garankuwa. Four of the bullets that struck the car grazed Ngobeni's right arm.

"They clearly wanted to kill us... I feared for my life," he said.

Ngobeni said their horror began on Friday at about 7pm. They were driving along Buitekant Road in Soshanguve when a bakkie tried to push them off the road. Ngobeni said the bakkie did not have clear police markings.

Alarmed by the incident, Ngobeni's 33-year-old son, Sidwell, who was driving, managed to get away.

He said the bakkie then switched on police blue lights and gave chase, with people inside allegedly opening fire on the family SUV.

"They continued shooting for about five kilometres until we got to our driveway. It was only when my eldest daughter came out of the house screaming at them to stop that the firing stopped," Ngobeni said.

He said by the time they reached his driveway, more police were firing at the car.

A shattered rear window and drying blood smears on the back seat and door handles bore testimony to how close to death the family had been.

Ngobeni said when the police realised they had made a mistake, they simply drove off without assisting the injured.

"They said they received satellite tracking information that the car had been hijacked. But we posed no danger. Why try to kill us?"

Soshanguve police station spokesman Constable Zanele Mtsweni said two police officers were being investigated for attempted murder following the incident.