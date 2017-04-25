Indictments ready for Joburg terror accused

National Prosecuting Authority spokesman Luvuyo Mfaku said yesterday that the twins' case would be transferred to the High Court.

They are expected to appear in the Johannesburg Magistrate's Court today.

The state was given more time to build its case against the brothers in January.

The Thulsies, of Newclare, western Johannesburg, were arrested on July 9 after their homes were searched by the police.

They face three counts relating to terrorism. They are alleged to have attempted to travel to Syria to join Islamic State and to have planned to attack US and Jewish interests in South Africa.

Prosecutor Chris Macadam asked for the lengthy postponement in January to allow for consultations with the governments of the US, Britain, France, Kenya, Mozambique, Syria and Turkey, and to gather further evidence.

"That there is now a provisional indictment means they have the outstanding information," Mfaku said.

According to the state, the twins had posted incriminating evidence on their social media accounts.

The twins' lawyers had argued that their constitutional rights had been violated when they were arrested and that their arrests were premature.

Magistrate Peter du Plessis found that the brothers' arrests were not premature because the state had received information that they were planning attacks in South Africa and there were grounds for considering them to be a flight risk.

The brothers were allegedly planning to travel to Syria, through Turkey, and, in another attempt, through Mozambique, to join IS.