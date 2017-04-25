'Naked Sale' ad was a bummer

The sale was promoted with an image of a naked woman swimming underwater and the words "YDE Naked Sale. Dive right in!"

Online versions of the ad cover the woman's buttocks with text reading "Up to 50% off all clothing", but in-store banners do not.

The Advertising Standards Authority (ASA) recently adjudicated on a complaint about the material and warned YDE to advertise responsibly.

Complainant Jacques du Toit approached the ad watchdog after his complaint to YDE's Somerset Mall store in Western Cape was rebuffed.

"The complainant submitted that the advertising was sexually explicit and harmful to children and that it would contribute to sexualising children before they are mature enough to tackle such issues responsibly," said the ASA.

YDE responded that the campaign was tasteful and not lewd or pornographic.

"The respondent ... [argues] that the Naked Sale is a sought-after promotion, and that the images are used to show that prices are literally stripped down to the minimum. As such, there is a meaningful connection between the marketing material and the campaign," the ASA said.

Du Toit is not the only person who found the ad campaign problematic. Aadil Lakhi and Leslie Kasinganeti both took YDE to task on Facebook, expressing concern for their children.

YDE apologised to Lakhi online.

"The collateral and images used are never meant to be offensive in any way. If this is how it has been perceived we are truly sorry and wish to convey our apologies.

"YDE, being an edgy young brand, does from time to time advertise beyond the conventional boundaries. However, our intention is not to cause any upset. We once again thank you for your comments and will certainly take them to heart when planning our next promotion."

The ASA did not make a finding on the merits of the case, as YDE had already removed the banners from its stores, but cautioned the clothing store to advertise responsibly.

"The respondent is encouraged to remain mindful of the fact that its shop-front material is likely to be exposed to more than just its target market and that it should prepare its material with responsibility.