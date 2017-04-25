 Taxis sick of blood-sucking animal called Uber - Times LIVE
Tue Apr 25 07:30:31 SAST 2017

Taxis sick of blood-sucking animal called Uber

Kgaugelo Masweneng | 2017-04-25 06:40:37.0
The logo of car-sharing service app Uber on a smartphone. File photo.
Image by: SERGIO PEREZ/REUTERS

Gauteng meter taxi drivers have distanced themselves from a message on social media threatening violence against Uber drivers.

"We have tolerated this blood-sucking animal called Uber for a while; now it's time we put this to an end," the message said, adding that meter taxi drivers would attack Uber drivers and passengers this week.

Abner Mashikinya, a Meter Taxi Association spokesman, said he did not know about the message, adding that taxi drivers would retaliate against Uber drivers only if they threaten their pick-up spots.

Uber SA spokesman Samantha Allenberg did not respond.

