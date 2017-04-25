Taxis sick of blood-sucking animal called Uber
Gauteng meter taxi drivers have distanced themselves from a message on social media threatening violence against Uber drivers.
"We have tolerated this blood-sucking animal called Uber for a while; now it's time we put this to an end," the message said, adding that meter taxi drivers would attack Uber drivers and passengers this week.
Abner Mashikinya, a Meter Taxi Association spokesman, said he did not know about the message, adding that taxi drivers would retaliate against Uber drivers only if they threaten their pick-up spots.
Uber SA spokesman Samantha Allenberg did not respond.
