Mbalula not done flashing sheriff's badge at Ntlemeza

The new police minister was speaking at the SAPS training academy in Pretoria yesterday.

Mbalula said he was aware of "rogue elements" in the police who were still loyal to Ntlemeza.

A recent court order declared Ntlemeza's appointment as head of the Hawks illegal and Mbalula has demanded he vacate his office immediately.

"I am aware about their operations working in safe houses to undertake operations against the minister of police," he said.

"I am aware of them and I am coming for them," Mbalula said.

He warned that "there is a new sheriff in town".

"You must chase criminals. I want criminals behind the door [in jail]. You are working 24 hours to do an illegal operation, we are not going to allow that.

Mbalula also hit out at Ntlemeza for a second day running.

He said: "In terms of the car, before I left yesterday it was returned at the Hawks office... which is state property.

"I am not aware he has a cellphone. Whatever is in his possession by law, by yesterday it should have been returned," he said.

Mbalula said he wasn't "at war" with anybody, but fired warning shots at Ntlemeza.

"If General Ntlemeza, let me make that clear, is not going to return state property peacefully, we will retrieve it forcefully by law from him.

"If it means I must send the task force or the intervention unit because he is armed and dangerous, I will do it, because the law permits me to do it," he said.

Ntlemeza has issued his own warnings to Mbalula via his attorney, Comfort Ngidi.

"We have finalised papers to force the minister to retract what he is saying.

"What he is doing is unlawful," Ngidi said yesterday.