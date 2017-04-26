Shoot to kill: 'We will meet fire with fire', warns Mbalula

He was speaking at the SA Police Service's training academy in Pretoria yesterday, 25 days after being appointed in the role.

Mbalula's address was focused on the SAPS's strategic plan for the next two years, but it was his comments on the use of force and how the police should treat criminals that drew criticism.

"We will meet fire with fire," Mbalula said.

"We will shoot to protect the innocent; we will shoot to protect ourselves and members of the force.

"Police must be ruthless against those who are armed... But what I am saying is if they are shooting at you, you shoot back. Shoot to kill," he said.

Gareth Newham, head of governance, crime and justice at the Institute for Security Studies, said Mbalula's comments were "political rhetoric" and served to deflect attention from more important policing issues.

Newham said he did not believe Mbalula's comments would have a major effect on the way officers conducted themselves.

"When there are such statements it might lead to some police officers overstepping their use of force because they think it is a new policy," he said.

"But we've had this kind of rhetoric before. Police know if they overstep the bounds and they use their firearms illegally they can't use the statements of the minister as defence."

Despite his warnings, Mbalula said everything would be done within the context of the law.

He intended to drive new policies to improve the quality of detective services; investigation and management of serial murder and rape cases; anti-gang strategy; and the removal of barriers to reporting sexual offences and domestic violence .

Mbalula added he wanted to ensure the demilitarisation of the police.

"Following the Marikana tragedy, the [Farlam] commission of inquiry amplified the urgency of addressing this matter as part of its recommendations."