'Too sick' for Nkandla hearing
"Genuinely sick" Sibusiso Chonco, an accused in the Nkandla disciplinary hearing in Durban, bowed his head for the full three minutes and 49 seconds it took for a ruling on his application for a postponement.
He closed his eyes in what appeared to be relief when disciplinary hearing chairman Thulani Khuzwayo granted his request that the hearing be postponed because of his health after a two-hour argument between his lawyer, Adrian Moodley, and Department of Public Works lawyer Clement Kulati.
Chonco is one of 10 public works officials charged, broadly, with flouting tender processes that led to architect Minenhle Makhanya being awarded the contract for the upgrading of President Jacob Zuma's Nkandla home.
