Wed Apr 26 07:43:21 SAST 2017

'Too sick' for Nkandla hearing

Nathi Olifant and Matthew Savides | 2017-04-26 06:40:35.0
STRESSED: Sibusiso Chonco, who is accused of wrongfully appointing the principal contractor for the Nkandla upgrading, had his disciplinary hearing postponed on health grounds
Image by: JACKIE CLAUSEN

"Genuinely sick" Sibusiso Chonco, an accused in the Nkandla disciplinary hearing in Durban, bowed his head for the full three minutes and 49 seconds it took for a ruling on his application for a postponement.

He closed his eyes in what appeared to be relief when disciplinary hearing chairman Thulani Khuzwayo granted his request that the hearing be postponed because of his health after a two-hour argument between his lawyer, Adrian Moodley, and Department of Public Works lawyer Clement Kulati.

Chonco is one of 10 public works officials charged, broadly, with flouting tender processes that led to architect Minenhle Makhanya being awarded the contract for the upgrading of President Jacob Zuma's Nkandla home.

