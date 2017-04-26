Twin killer accused demands single cell

Mario-Ceasar Deus Yela is being held in Pollsmoor's hospital section.

His application for a single cell had been refused by prison officials. Prosecutor Louise Freister-Sampson said this was on the advice of a state psychiatrist.

Yela turned to the court in a bid to get a single cell but magistrate Goolam Bawa rejected his request.

Yela had written to prison authorities asking to be moved, complaining that he could not sleep because of the noise and smoking of other inmates .

His lawyer, William Booth, said the hospital section of the prison was overcrowded and housed around 25 men.

Booth complained that Yela could not adequately consult his psychiatrist. He said consultations were constantly interrupted by prison officials.

Yela is divorced but was in this country to see his children.

He was arrested on April 7, the day he was due to return to Spain.

According to the state, he confessed to his former wife that he had killed their toddler twins.

The case was postponed to May 10.

