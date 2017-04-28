Lions are our only hope
The Lions appear to be the only South African franchise that can reach a semifinal in this year’s Super Rugby competition, but they will have to be at their best to travel to Australia and beat a stubborn Force team.
I like the visitors to win by around six points. In other games I cannot see a win for any of the Cheetahs, who host the competition’s only unbeaten team in the Crusaders; the Sharks, who play the Jaguares in Argentina; and the Kings, who host the Rebels.
So here it is: the Crusaders to win by 17; the Jaguares by six; and the Rebels to sneak home by four points.
MIKE RECOMMENDS:
R160 permutation for the Rugby 5 Pool is on Saturday 29 April (R5 P1):M1 = 4, 5; M2 = 1, 2, 4, 5; M3 = 1, 4; M4 = 1; M5 = 1, 4.
