Lions are our only hope

I like the visitors to win by around six points. In other games I cannot see a win for any of the Cheetahs, who host the competition’s only unbeaten team in the Crusaders; the Sharks, who play the Jaguares in Argentina; and the Kings, who host the Rebels.

So here it is: the Crusaders to win by 17; the Jaguares by six; and the Rebels to sneak home by four points.

MIKE RECOMMENDS:

R160 permutation for the Rugby 5 Pool is on Saturday 29 April (R5 P1):M1 = 4, 5; M2 = 1, 2, 4, 5; M3 = 1, 4; M4 = 1; M5 = 1, 4.