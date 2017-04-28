Saints, Leipzig make good Euro double
This weekend we will focus our attention on all the major leagues in Europe.
Our European double is Southampton at home to beat Hull City at 7-10 coupled with the Bundesliga’s second-placed RB Leipzig at incredibly generous odds of 5-10 to beat relegationthreatened Ingolstadt.
This double should give you a return of close to 16-10.
In the English Premiership, the game of the weekend is the London derby between Tottenham Hotspur and Arsenal at White Hart Lane on Sunday afternoon.
Spurs are four points adrift log leaders Chelsea in second spot, while Arsenal will be looking for a top five finish to compete in next year’s Uefa Champions League.
The betting favours Spurs, who are priced up at 9-10 for the win, with the draw at 27-10 and Arsenal at 28-10.
MIKE RECOMMENDS:
R96 permutation for the Soccer 6 pool Saturday 8 April (S6 V1 P1): M1 = 1, 2; M2 = 1, 2; M3 = 1, 2; M4 = 1; M5 = 2, 3; and M6 = 3.
- All odds quoted are supplied by Betting World and are subject to change. For latest prices see www.bettingworld.co.za
SHARE YOUR OPINIONIf you have an opinion you would like to share on this article, please send us an e-mail to the Times LIVE iLIVE team. In the mean time, click here to view the Times LIVE iLIVE section.