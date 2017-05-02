Attack, attack, attack is Stormers' motto on tour

The Stormers lost 57-24 to the Crusaders and 57-14 to the Highlanders over the past two weeks, but Fleck has vowed that their attacking approach won't be shelved in an attempt to keep the score tidy against the defending champions in Wellington.

The Stormers' attacking stats make for good reading.

They are third in terms of ball-carrying metres gained, fourth in line breaks (58) and fourth in tries scored (38). But defensively, they have been frail, especially over the past two weeks that have seen them concede 17 tries on tour.

"The players are disappointed with recent results, but there is no point in dwelling on the past," said Fleck. "We have a job to do and have to get up for a tough challenge against the best attacking side - the Canes - in the tournament.

"Our approach will be the same because we haven't bottled up..."

Locks Pieter-Steph du Toit (knee) and Eben Etzebeth (calf), prop JC Janse van Rensburg (torn bicep) and flyhalf Kurt Coleman (torn deltoid ligament) have all returned home.