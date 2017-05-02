Bat-wielding brides unleashed on drunk husbands

In the Indian state of Madhya Pradesh, 700 brides at a mass wedding were presented with wooden bats and told to use them as weapons should their husbands become drunk or abusive.

The paddles were stamped with pink and blue messages saying "a gift to keep drunks in check" and "police won't say anything".

At the ceremony at the weekend, Gopal Bhargava, the minister of social justice and rural development, presented women with the bats and urged them to put them to use if necessary.

He said: "If your husband or any other member of family comes home drunk, treat him with it."

Bhargava has ordered nearly 10000 bats for distribution to newlywed women. He said the bats would help rural women protect themselves as concerns over alcoholism mount in India.

"Women say whenever their husbands get drunk they become violent. Their savings are taken away and splurged on liquor," he told AFP news agency.

"There is no intent to provoke women or instigate them to [commit] violence."

Bhargava got the idea when a woman asked him if she should get her husband to stop drinking by beating him with a wooden plank.

Many Indian states have launched a crackdown on liquor in recent years, either banning or restricting its sale in a bid to curb alcohol-fuelled violence.

The rising popularity of prohibition across India has raised concern among experts that people would instead drink illegal and often poisonous home-made alcohol.

Crimes against women increased by 34% between 2012 and 2015, said the National Crime Records Bureau, with cruelty by husbands and relatives the most common offence.