Bronkhorstspruit taxi crash victims yet to be identified
DNA testing is still under way to identify the victims of an horrific minibus taxi crash that killed 18 pupils and their driver on April 21 in Mpumalanga.
Department of Basic Education spokesman Elijah Mhlanga said the test results would not be available until Friday at the earliest.
"We are a long way [from being able to] talk about the funerals of these children," he said.
The laboratory is working "day and night" to complete the DNA analysis, said Mhlanga.
DNA samples given by the families must be matched to a deceased to establish kinship , said Mhlanga.
"It has to be accurate and it has to be painstakingly thorough."
Of the seven pupils hospitalised after the crash, three were discharged on Friday and the rest are expected to be discharged this week.
Memorial services for most of the pupils are planned for tomorrow and Thursday. A public memorial service will take place on Thursday.
At least two families have declined to take part in the government-sponsored funeral, preferring to hold their own services.
The funeral for the driver was held in Wolvenkop at the weekend.
SHARE YOUR OPINIONIf you have an opinion you would like to share on this article, please send us an e-mail to the Times LIVE iLIVE team. In the mean time, click here to view the Times LIVE iLIVE section.