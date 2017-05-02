Bronkhorstspruit taxi crash victims yet to be identified

Department of Basic Education spokesman Elijah Mhlanga said the test results would not be available until Friday at the earliest.

"We are a long way [from being able to] talk about the funerals of these children," he said.

The laboratory is working "day and night" to complete the DNA analysis, said Mhlanga.

DNA samples given by the families must be matched to a deceased to establish kinship , said Mhlanga.

"It has to be accurate and it has to be painstakingly thorough."

Of the seven pupils hospitalised after the crash, three were discharged on Friday and the rest are expected to be discharged this week.

Memorial services for most of the pupils are planned for tomorrow and Thursday. A public memorial service will take place on Thursday.

At least two families have declined to take part in the government-sponsored funeral, preferring to hold their own services.

The funeral for the driver was held in Wolvenkop at the weekend.