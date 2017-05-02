Sex pests prowl as job market tightens

Legal experts warned this week that South Africa's bleak economic outlook could fuel sexual harassment by bosses and colleagues.

Adil Patel, head of Cliffe Dekker Hofmeyr's employment practice portfolio, said international studies showed that during times of "very high and persistent unemployment, people are more fearful of leaving jobs or filing complaints of sexual harassment".

Patel said the difference between officially reported figures of sexual harassment and the reality in workplaces was "staggering".

"About half of women and 10% to 20% of men are sexually harassed at work whereas only 6% of those who face harassment actually lodge a complaint," he said.

Patel believes that, with the economy under strain, these trends are likely to worsen.

"One of the reasons sexual harassment spikes during tough economic times is that such downturns threaten gender identities. In general, challenges to a harasser's status as the prototypical male results in them dominating others to compensate for their insecurities."

Johan Botes, head of employment and compensation practice at Baker McKenzie, said stress was an ingredient in the "destructive cocktail" of workplace harassment.

"Realities of tough economic times include that the job market cools down and businesses reduce their staff complement. This is a double whammy for employees who feel vulnerable because positions are being made redundant with little prospect of finding a workable alternative position externally," he said.

Botes said the fear of job loss is "particularly problematic for staff in junior positions who suffer sexual harassment at the hands of a manager or executive".

" The economic realities of not being able to find alternative employment might act as a significant deterrent to staff who need to report sexual harassment."

Marike Keller, of Sonke Gender Justice, said hiding sexual harassment might exacerbate its psychological effects and pervade a victim's work, home and social lives.

The US Equal Employment Opportunity Commission and the Bureau of Labour Statistics showed that, during the "great recession" of 2009, as job losses increased, so did the number of sexual harassment claims, made mainly by men.

According to reports, US sexual harassment filings climbed 11% during the downturn.