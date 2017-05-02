True horror of Van Bredas

The stark difference is revealed in the crime scene photos handed in to the Cape Town High Court as evidence in the murder trial.

The court has ruled that the photos should not be published, but the state has allowed journalists to view the images on request.

Van Breda is accused of murdering his mother, father and brother with an axe but he has told a different story - claiming a balaclava-clad man entered the family's Stellenbosch home on the De Zalze estate in January 2015, killing his family.

Van Breda escaped largely unscathed, while his sister, Marli, was hospitalised for months as a result of her injuries.

The crime scene photos show why.

Van Breda's mother, Theresa, was hit at least three times on the head and father Martin at least five times on the head and once across the back of his neck.

His brother, Rudi, was hit at least four times on the head and Marli also four times on the head and once across her jugular area below her left ear, where the photos reveal a gaping wound.

Henri, on the other hand, suffered razorblade-like cuts across his chest and a knife puncture wound in his left side.

The attack on the family was perpetrated with so much force that evidence of blood spatter was found on the boundary wall below the first-floor windows where the family massacre was carried out, the court has heard.

The crime scene photos depict a dazed and confused-looking Van Breda on an ambulance stretcher wearing light-blue boxer sleep shorts.

Several thin slashes can be seen running across his bare chest and left forearm and a wound dressing is seen on his left side.

As a result of their initial interactions, and seeing Van Breda's wounds and those of his family, police began viewing him as a suspect.

Colonel Deon Beneke, who testified in the case, called Van Breda's story "bullshit", adding that he did "not believe a word of it".

But according to Van Breda's plea statement version, read out in court on Monday last week, he escaped so lightly because of a series of deft unarmed combat moves.

Reading like a movie fight scene script, Henri's statement details how he was the last Van Breda standing when the axeman returned to finish him off.

He said he managed to disarm the attacker relatively easily, but then noticed the man was carrying a knife in addition to the axe.

After a tussle, in which Van Breda was allegedly stabbed with the knife, he managed to chase off the assailant.

The trial resumes today.